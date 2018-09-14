Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Mexico vies for best foreign film Oscar with Cuaron’s ‘Roma’

September 14, 2018 2:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The ninth time may be the charm for Mexico at the Oscars. The Mexican film academy announced Friday that it has chosen “Roma,” by Alfonso Cuaron, as its bid for a best foreign language film nomination.

“Roma,” which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, is a deeply personal film for the director of “Gravity” and “Children of Men.” It is Cuaron’s first in Spanish and first filmed in his native country since his 2001 breakthrough “Y Tu Mama Tambien.”

Mexico has competed for the trophy eight times, most recently in 2011 with “Biutiful” by Alejandro G. Inarritu, but has never won.

“Roma,” with Oscar-winner Cuaron also serving as cinematographer, will be available on Netflix this December.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Academy Award nominations will be announced on Jan. 22.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor speaks with media during port call in Guam

Today in History

1789: First US Supreme Court established