Milwaukee police find girl, 3, who was abducted at gunpoint

September 3, 2018 7:06 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee authorities say a 3-year-old girl who was abducted at gunpoint from her home on the city’s north side was found safe about seven hours later.

Police say Phoenix “Mariah” Dickens was found unharmed about 9:45 a.m. Monday. No arrests have been made.

Authorities say the child was taken around 2:30 a.m. from her home by two men who fled in a red van and a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows. Police issued an Amber Alert.

The child’s father, Mario Dickens, told WITI-TV that police did a “great job” in finding his daughter and the family was “excited to get to her.”

Police have not provided a motive in the abduction.

