The Associated Press
 
Miss America hopefuls show their shoes in Boardwalk parade

September 8, 2018 5:36 pm
 
< a min read
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The 51 young women hoping to become the next Miss America have shown off their fancy footwear in a parade that is a longstanding tradition in the pageant.

The “Show Us Your Shoes” parade was held Saturday along the Boardwalk, where the next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night in a nationally televised broadcast on ABC.

The parade is held the day before the Miss America finale, and features state-specific decorations adorning the contestants’ shoes.

The tradition started decades ago with spectators yelling at the contestants who were riding in cars to show their shoes to the crowd, noticing that some were wearing casual footwear or no shoes at all.

