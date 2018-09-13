Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Newly minted Emmy winner John Legend joins ‘The Voice’

September 13, 2018 3:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fresh off an Emmy Award win, John Legend is sticking with television and becoming a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Legend won an Emmy on Saturday as a producer of NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” making him an EGOT — the term for someone who’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award, a rare occurrence.

Legend will join fellow singers Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as coaches on “The Voice.” The show is vying for its fourth straight Emmy for outstanding reality competition category at Monday’s 70th prime-time Emmy Awards ceremony.

The 39-year-old has another shot at an Emmy on Monday. He’s nominated for best actor in a limited series or movie for “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

100 years ago German sub sinks Coast Guard ship

Today in History

1789: First US Supreme Court established