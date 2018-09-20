Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Poet Sonia Sanchez working on memoir, ‘Watch My Language’

September 20, 2018 5:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — With the help of Ta-Nehisi Coates, poet Sonia Sanchez is writing a memoir.

Sanchez has a deal with One World for “Watch My Language,” the publisher announced Thursday. One World, an imprint of Penguin Random House, has not set a release date.

Sanchez, 84, emerged during the Black Arts Movement of the 1960s and is known for such poetry books as “Shake Loose My Skin.” She recently received a Wallace Stevens Award for lifetime achievement. Sanchez will work on “Watch My Language” with Coates, the author and journalist best known for “Between the World and Me,” winner of the National Book Award.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation