Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Prince family moves suit against doctor to where he died

September 12, 2018 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for Prince’s family have moved a medical malpractice and wrongful death lawsuit to the county where he died.

Prince’s family sued Dr. Michael Schulenberg and various health care providers in Hennepin County last month, saying they provided services to Prince in the weeks before his death but failed to treat his opioid addiction. That lawsuit was dismissed earlier this week and refiled in Carver County.

Family attorney John Goetz had no comment when asked about the move. The Minnesota lawsuit replaces one that was initially filed in Illinois in April.

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Authorities say Schulenberg admitted prescribing a different opioid to Prince’s bodyguard, knowing it would go to Prince. Schulenberg has disputed that but paid $30,000 to settle a federal civil violation that alleged the drug was prescribed illegally.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman