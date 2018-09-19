Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Rahm Emanuel to publish book on ‘Why Mayors Run the World’

September 19, 2018 9:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is adding a new title to his resume: Author.

Book publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday it will publish a book by Emanuel on governing at a time of “historic gridlock.”

Titled “The Nation City: Why Mayors Run the World,” Emanuel’s book will cover how cities, rather than the federal government, are driving change today.

Emanuel is a former congressman, adviser to President Bill Clinton and White House chief of staff for President Barack Obama.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He says “cities have become the places where function has replaced dysfunction,” tackling issues from climate change to immigration, infrastructure, violence and education.

Emanuel announced earlier this month he will not seek a third term as Chicago mayor.

A Knopf spokesman says the book is scheduled for release in spring 2020.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|27 Foundations of Federal Business...
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation