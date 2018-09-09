Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Rascals’ guitarist Cornish recovering from on-stage collapse

September 9, 2018 1:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A publicist says Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Gene Cornish of The Rascals is in good spirits at a Montana hospital after collapsing during a concert.

Melissa Kucirek says the 74-year-old Cornish is expected to be released from a Billings hospital on Wednesday.

She said Sunday that “he’s on the path to a speedy recovery” and is eager to get back on stage.

Kucirek says she didn’t know what caused Cornish to collapse Friday at a show in Billings.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

She says that “Gene would like everyone to know that he so appreciates the prayers and well-wishes.”

Cornish, keyboardist Felix Cavaliere, singer Eddie Brigati and drummer Dino Danelli formed The Rascals in 1965.

Their hits include “Good Lovin” and “People Got to Be Free.”

They were inducted into the hall in 1997.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1793: Washington places Capitol cornerstone