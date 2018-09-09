Listen Live Sports

German pop singer goes overboard from cruise ship, missing

September 9, 2018 10:52 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — A cruise line says German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea after going overboard from one of its ships off the coast of Canada.

Aida Cruises told The Associated Press in an email that Kueblboeck went overboard from the cruise ship AIDAluna early Sunday.

Aida says the ship was stopped and returned to the spot off the coast of Newfoundland where the 33-year-old was believed to have entered the water.

Kueblboeck achieved short-lived fame in 2003 as a contestant on the national talent show “Germany Seeks the Superstar.”

The company says an “intensive search” is underway in cooperation with Canada’s coast guard.

