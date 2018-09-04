Listen Live Sports

SAG-AFTRA Foundation to honor Harrison Ford, Lady Gaga

September 4, 2018 2:15 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harrison Ford and Lady Gaga are being honored by the SAG-AFTRA Foundation with the Artists Inspiration Award for their contributions to humanitarian and philanthropic causes.

The non-profit organization says Tuesday that the awards will be presented at its third annual Patron of the Artists Awards on Nov. 8 in Beverly Hills.

Both Gaga and Ford are actively involved in a number of philanthropic and advocacy organizations. For over 25 years, Ford has been an advocate for the environmental non-profit Conservation International where he serves as the vice chairman of the board of directors. Gaga started the Born This Way Foundation which focuses on empowering youth and mental health research.

Previous honorees include Leonardo DiCaprio and Lionel Ritchie.

