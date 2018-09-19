Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Singer Belinda hit for involvement in Mexican politics

September 19, 2018 8:03 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pop singer Belinda may have illegally interfered in Mexico’s politics because she’s a Spanish citizen and campaigned for President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, authorities said Wednesday.

A rival party filed a complaint because the singer gave out articles with Lopez Obrador campaign emblems.

The singer, whose real name is Belinda Peregrin Schull, also appeared in his campaign.

Mexico’s electoral court said her actions appear to have violated Article 33 of the constitution, which says “foreigners may not in any way become involved in the political affairs of the country.”

The court did not sanction the singer, but instead “ordered the case referred to the Interior Department to determine further actions in accordance with the law.”

Technically, the government has the power to expel foreigners for such acts.

The Associated Press

