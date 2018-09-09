Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Stand Up To Cancer raises best-ever $123 million in pledges

September 9, 2018 3:04 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stand Up To Cancer says its sixth celebrity-filled telethon was its most successful yet.

The organization said Sunday that the fundraiser received more than $123 million in pledges from the U.S. and Canada.

Matt Damon, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jon Hamm and Winona Ryder were among the stars participating in Friday’s telecast. Musical performers included Stevie Wonder, Little Big Town and Charlie Wilson, a cancer survivor.

Wonder paid tribute to Aretha Franklin, who died last month of pancreatic cancer, with a medley including “What the World Needs Now is Love” and “Love’s in Need of Love Today.”

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Bradley Cooper, whose father died of lung cancer, was co-executive producer of the telethon, which was carried commercial-free by major broadcast networks and cable channels in the U.S. and Canada and on streaming platforms.

Cooper said Stand Up To Cancer scientists are giving patients new hope they can become long-term survivors.

The telecast included three patients who have benefited from research funded by the group, including a former Marine Corps pilot with melanoma that spread to his brain and a retired school teacher with pancreatic cancer.

Stand Up To Cancer, a division of the philanthropic Entertainment Industry Foundation, was established in 2008 by media and entertainment leaders to accelerate research and get new therapies to patients quickly.

Among other achievements, it’s funded research that has contributed to federal approval of five new cancer treatments, including for breast, ovarian, pancreatic and some difficult-to-treat leukemias, the group said.

Before the telecast, Stand Up To Cancer said Thursday said it has raised more $480 million to fund innovative research.

        On DoD: Why the Army decided traditional white papers, RFIs wouldn’t work for its latest AI challenge

Others who took part in the event included organization co-founder Katie Couric, Mahershala Ali, Keith Urban, Josh Brolin, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ken Jeong, Matthew McConaughey, John Oliver, Marlon Wayans and Keanu Reeves.

A replay of the show is available online at https://standuptocancer.org/su2c-show .

___

Online:

http://www.StandUpToCancer.org

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries