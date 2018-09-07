Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Autopsy planned in rapper Mac Miller’s death

September 7, 2018 8:10 pm
 
1 min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the death of rapper Mac Miller (all times local):

5 p.m.

Investigators say they’ll need an autopsy to determine how rapper Mac Miller died.

Los Angeles County coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani says the 26-year-old Miller — whose real name was Malcolm McCormick — was found unresponsive in his home in the Studio City section of Los Angeles and declared dead shortly before noon Friday.

Ardalani says no cause of death has been determined and an autopsy is pending.

Miller’s family confirmed his death earlier Friday.

Hip-hop stars including Chance the rapper and J. Cole were among the major music figures tweeting out tributes to Miller.

He also drew headlines for his two-year relationship with singer Ariana Grande that ended earlier this year.

___

4:00 p.m.

Mac Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26.

A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday and there are no further details available on how he died.

Miller, who also drew headlines for his two-year relationship with singer Ariana Grande that ended earlier this year, was apparently found dead at his home in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police said they responded to a report of a deceased person at a home on the same block where Miller is listed as a resident, but released no other details.

While Miller didn’t have a hit on Top 40 radio, he had a strong following on streaming networks. He often alluded to his battles with addiction over the years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

