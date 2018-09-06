The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com best-sellers for week ending August 31:

Fiction

1. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan, narrated by Lynn Chen (Random House Audio)

2. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin, narrated by Harry Lloyd (Random House Audio)

3. The Wrong Sister by T. E. Woods, narrated by Angela Dawe (Brilliance Audio)

4. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn, narrated by Ann Marie Lee (Random House Audio)

5. The Alice Network: A Novel by Kate Quinn, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (HarperAudio)

6. Genesis by Ken Lozito, narrated by Scott Aiello (Audible Studios)

7. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

8. Pax by Sara Pennypacker, narrated by Michael Curran-Dorsano (HarperAudio)

9. Good Omens by Neil Gaiman & Terry Pratchett, narrated by Martin Jarvis (HarperAudio)

10. Magic Triumphs by Ilona Andrews, narrated by Renee Raudman (Brilliance Audio)

Nonfiction

1. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

2. Everyday Meditation by Aaptiv, narrated by Ceasar F. Barajas (Aaptiv)

3. Walk to Run One Mile by Aaptiv, narrated by Jaime McFaden (Aaptiv)

4. Capital Gaines: The Smart Things I’ve Learned by Doing Stupid Stuff by Chip Gaines, narrated by the author, Joanna Gaines, Melinda Paul, Rachel Agee & Gabe Wicks (Thomas Nelson)

5. 5K Training by Aaptiv, narrated by Rochelle Moncourtois-Baxter (Aaptiv)

6. English History Made Brief, Irreverent, and Pleasurable by Lacey Baldwin Smith, narrated by Peter Noble (Audible Studios)

7. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

8. Road Warrior Workouts by Aaptiv, narrated by Jessica Muenster & Candice Cunningham (Aaptiv)

9. The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations by John McCain & Mark Salter, narrated by John McCain & Beau Bridges (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

