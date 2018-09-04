The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending September 2, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. The Affair by Lee Child – 9780440339359 – (Random House Publishing Group)

2. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before by Jenny Han – 9781442426726 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

3. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

4. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan – 9780385536981 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han – 9781442426757 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

6. The Silent Sister by Diane Chamberlain – 9781250010728 – (St. Martin’s Press)

7. Always and Forever, Lara Jean by Jenny Han – 9781481430500 – (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

8. Texas Ranger by James Patterson – 9780316556682 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan – 9780385539098 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. A Simple Favor by Darcey Bell – 9780062497796 – (Harper)

