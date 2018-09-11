Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

September 11, 2018 4:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 9, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

2. Tag (2018)

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

3. Adrift

4. Deadpool 2

5. Avengers: Infinity War

6. Active Measures

7. Book Club

8. Ready Player One

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

9. Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

10. Hereditary

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Hereditary

2. Borg vs McEnroe

3. American Animals

4. The Rewrite

5. Pick of the Litter

6. Beirut

7. Summer of 84

8. Arizona

9. Beast

10. The Gospel According to André

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 2018 Active Risk Manager Global...
9|19 Detect '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SC Guardsman rescues puppy after storm

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries