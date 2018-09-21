Today in Entertainment History

On Sept. 21, 1948, Milton Berle made his debut as permanent host of “The Texaco Star Theater” on NBC television.

In 1957, the television series “Perry Mason,” starring Raymond Burr, made its debut on CBS.

Also in 1957, Scotty Moore and Bill Black, from Elvis Presley’s backup band, quit over a salary dispute with Colonel Tom Parker.

In 1962, the “Jack Paar Show” debuted on NBC. This show followed Paar’s stint as host of the “Tonight” show.

Advertisement

In 1970, “NFL Monday Night Football” made its debut on ABC-TV. The Cleveland Browns defeated the visiting New York Jets, 31-to-21.

In 1979, the New York Post reported that The Beatles would reunite for a concert to benefit boat people. It never happened.

In 1986, the National Enquirer ran a photo of Michael Jackson lying in an oxygen chamber with the headline, “Michael Jackson’s Bizarre Plan to Live to 150.” Jackson later said he was simply lying in a chamber he had purchased for burn victims.

In 1992, 250 million households tuned in to “Murphy Brown” to see the show’s rebuttal to Vice President Dan Quayle’s family values speech. Quayle had criticized Murphy Brown for having a baby out of wedlock.

In 1996, model Christie Brinkley married architect Peter Cook in Bridgehampton, New York.

In 2001, celebrities including Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Neil Young, Celine Dion and Mariah Carey performed at a telethon to raise money for the victims of the September eleventh terrorist attacks. More than 30 networks broke from regular programming to carry the telethon. Within five days it had brought in $150 million in pledges.

In 2004, an airplane carrying Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, was diverted to Bangor, Maine, as it traveled from London to Washington. Federal authorities said Islam’s name had appeared on a terrorist watch list.

In 2011, R.E.M. announced their breakup.

Today’s Birthdays: Author-comedian Fanny Flagg is 77. Author Stephen King is 71. Guitarist Don Felder (The Eagles) is 71. Actor Bill Murray is 68. Filmmaker Ethan Coen of the Coen Brothers is 61. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier (kool-YAY’) (“Full House”) is 59. Actor David James Elliott (“JAG”) is 58. Actress Nancy Travis is 57. Actor Rob Morrow (“Numb3rs,” ”Northern Exposure”) is 56. Actress Cheryl Hines (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 53. Country singer Faith Hill is 51. Drummer Tyler Stewart of Barenaked Ladies is 51. Actress-talk show host Ricki Lake is 50. Rapper Dave (formerly Trugoy the Dove) of De La Soul is 50. Actor Rob Benedict (“Supernatural,” ”Felicity”) is 48. Actor Alfonso Ribeiro (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” ”In the House”) is 47. Actor Luke Wilson is 47. Actor Paulo Costanzo (“Royal Pains,” ”Joey”) is 40. TV personality Nicole Richie (“The Simple Life”) is 37. Actress Maggie Grace (“Lost”) is 35. Actor Joseph Mazzello (“Simon Birch”) is 35. Rapper Wale (WAH’-lay) is 34. Actor Ryan Guzman (“Heroes Reborn,” ”Pretty Little Liars”) is 31. Actors Nikolas and Lorenzo Brino (“7th Heaven”) are 20.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.