Today in Entertainment History

On Sept. 18, 1949, actor Frank Morgan died at the age of 59. He’s probably best known for playing the wizard in “The Wizard of Oz.”

In 1957, the popular western “Wagon Train” debuted on NBC.

In 1960, Frankie Avalon received $600,000 for the money that he earned before he became of age.

In 1964, “The Addams Family” premiered on ABC.

In 1965, “I Dream Of Jeannie” starring Larry Hagman and Barbara Eden, made its debut on NBC. “Get Smart,” starring Don Adams, also premiered on the same network.

In 1970, Jimi Hendrix was found dead in a London apartment. He was 27. A coroner ruled Hendrix choked on his vomit.

In 1971, Pink Floyd became the first rock band to play at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in Switzerland.

In 1976, “Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry hit number one on the pop chart.

In 1978, the comedy “WKRP in Cincinnati” made its debut on CBS.

In 1983, Kiss appeared without make-up for the first time, on MTV.

In 2004, Britney Spears married Kevin Federline in a private home outside Los Angeles. They both filed for divorce after two years.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Jimmie Rodgers is 84. Actor Robert Blake is 85. Actor Fred Willard is 85. Actor Eddie Jones (“Lois and Clark,” ”The Invisible Man” is 84. Singer-actor Frankie Avalon is 78. Actress Beth Grant (“The Mindy Project,” ”No Country For Old Men”) is 69. Guitarist Kerry Livgren (Kansas) is 69. Actress Anna Deavere Smith (“The West Wing”) is 68. Guitarist Mark Olson (The Jayhawks) is 57. Singer Joanne Catherall of Human League is 56. Actress Holly Robinson Peete (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 54. Singer Ricky Bell (Bell Biv Devoe, New Edition) is 51. Actress and talk show host Aisha Tyler is 48. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith is 47. Actor James Marsden (“The Notebook,” ”Ally McBeal”) is 45. Actress Emily Rutherfurd (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 44. Actor Travis Schuldt (“Scrubs”) is 44. Rapper Xzibit is 44. Comedian Jason Sudeikis (“Saturday Night Live”) is 43. Actress Sophina Brown (“Numb3rs”) is 42. Actor Barrett Foa (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 41. TV personality Sara Haines (“Good Morning America,” “The View,” ”Today” show) is 41. Actors Taylor and Brandon Porter (“Party of Five”) are 25. Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger (“Midnight Sun”) is 25. Country singer Tae Dye of Maddie and Tae is 23.

