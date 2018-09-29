Today in Entertainment History

On Sept. 29, 1959, “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis” made its premiere on CBS.

In 1976, Jerry Lee Lewis accidentally shot his bass player, Norman “Butch” Owens, while trying to shoot at a soda bottle with a .357 Magnum. Lewis was charged with shooting a firearm within city limits.

In 1977, James Brown’s band walked out on him in Hallendale, Florida, complaining that he underpaid them.

In 1985, “MacGyver,” starring Richard Dean Anderson, made its debut on ABC.

Advertisement

In 1989, Zsa Zsa Gabor was convicted of slapping a police officer during a stop in Beverly Hills.

Today’s birthdays: Singer Jerry Lee Lewis is 83. Actor Ian McShane is 76. Jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty is 76. TV theme composer Mike Post is 74. Actress Patricia Hodge is 72. Guitarist Mike Pinera of Iron Butterfly is 70. Singer-guitarist Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad is 70. TV personality Bryant Gumbel is 70. Country singer Alvin Crow is 68. Actor Drake Hogestyn (“Days of Our Lives”) is 65. Singer Suzzy Roche (SUH’-zee ROHCH) of The Roches is 62. Comedian Andrew “Dice” Clay is 61. Actor Roger Bart (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay,” ”Desperate Housewives”) is 56. Singer-bassist Les Claypool of Primus is 55. Actress Jill Whelan (“Love Boat”) is 52. Bassist Brad Smith of Blind Melon is 50. Singer Devante Swing of Jodeci is 49. Actress Emily Lloyd is 48. Actress Natasha Gregson Wagner is 48. Actress Rachel Cronin (“Ed”) is 47. Guitarist Danick Dupelle of Emerson Drive is 45. Actor Zachary Levi (“Chuck”) is 38. Actress Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”) is 38. Actress Kelly McCreary (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 37. Guitarist Josh Farro (Paramore) is 31. Actor Doug Brochu (“Sonny With A Chance”) is 28. Singer and “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips is 28.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.