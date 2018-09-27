Today in Entertainment History

On Sept. 27, 1954, “The Tonight Show” made its debut on NBC with host Steve Allen.

In 1964, the Beach Boys made their first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

In 1972, singer Rory Storme of Rory Storme and the Hurricanes killed himself in an apparent suicide pact with his mother. He reportedly couldn’t accept that his band didn’t enjoy the same success as other bands from the Liverpool scene.

In 1980, the Stray Cats were signed to Arista Records in Britain.

In 1986, bassist Cliff Burton of Metallica was killed when the band’s tour bus skidded off an icy road in Sweden. He was 24.

Also in 1986, The Beatles song “Twist and Shout” re-entered the pop charts after it was featured in the movies “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Back to School.” It eventually rose to number 23.

In 1987, the variety show “Dolly,” starring Dolly Parton, premiered on ABC. It was canceled after one season.

In 1998, Phil Hartman’s voice was featured for the last time on “The Simpsons” as Troy McClure. Hartman was killed by his wife in a murder-suicide the previous May.

In 2014, actor George Clooney married lawyer Amal Alamuddin (AH’-muhl ah-luh-muh-DEEN’) at a palace in Venice.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Kathleen Nolan is 85. Actor Wilford Brimley is 84. Singer-guitarist Randy Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 75. Singer-actor Meat Loaf is 71. Actress Liz Torres is 71. Actor A Martinez (“LA Law,” ”Santa Barbara”) is 70. Singer-actor-director Shaun Cassidy is 60. Comedian Marc Maron (“Maron”) is 55. Singer-guitarist Stephan (STEE’-fan) Jenkins of Third Eye Blind is 54. Actor Patrick Muldoon (“Melrose Place”) is 50. Singer Mark Calderon of Color Me Badd is 48. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is 46. Singer Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down is 40. Bassist Grant Brandell of Underoath is 37. Actress Anna Camp (“The Mindy Project,” ”True Blood”) is 36. Rapper Lil’ Wayne is 36. Singer Avril Lavigne (AV’-ril la-VEEN’) is 34. Actor Ames McNamara (2018’s “Roseanne”) is 11.

