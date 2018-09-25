Today in Entertainment History

On Sept. 25, 1964, Beatles manager Brian Epstein turned down an offer from a group of U.S. businessmen to buy out his management contract with The Beatles.

In 1965, “The Beatles” cartoon show premiered on ABC. The show featured Beatles songs but not their voices.

In 1973, the Rolling Stones album “Goat’s Head Soup” went gold, even though the band admitted it wasn’t their favorite album.

In 1974, guitarist Robert Frigg of King Crimson announced the band was breaking up temporarily.

In 1975, singer Jackie Wilson suffered a heart attack while performing in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. He collapsed just as he sang the line “My heart is crying” from “Lonely Teardrops.” He emerged from a coma with significant brain damage.

In 1976, Loggins and Messina broke up.

In 1980, drummer John Bonham of Led Zeppelin died from choking on his vomit after drinking a huge amount of vodka the night before the band’s U.S. tour. He was 32.

In 1990, drummer Dave Grohl joined Nirvana.

Today’s birthdays: Newswoman Barbara Walters is 89. Singer Ian Tyson of Ian and Sylvia is 85. Polka band leader Jimmy Sturr is 77. Actor Robert Walden (“Lou Grant”) is 75. Actor Michael Douglas is 74. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 71. Actress Mimi Kennedy (“Dharma and Greg”) is 70. Actor Anson Williams (“Happy Days”) is 69. Actor Mark Hamill is 67. Actor Colin Friels is 66. Actor Michael Madsen is 60. Actress Heather Locklear is 57. Actress Aida Turturro (“The Sopranos”) is 56. Actor Tate Donovan (“The O.C.”) is 55. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith (“Unsolved Mysteries”) is 55. Actress Maria Doyle Kennedy (“Orphan Black,” ”The Tudors”) is 54. Actor Jason Flemyng (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” ”The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”) is 52. Actor-singer Will Smith is 50. Actor Hal Sparks (“Queer as Folk”) is 49. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is 49. Actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras (“I Know What You Did Last Summer”) is 45. Actress Clea DuVall (“Heroes”) is 41. Actor Chris Owen (“American Pie” films) is 38. Rapper T.I. is 38. Actor Lee Norris (“One Tree Hill”) is 37. Actor-rapper Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) (“Atlanta,” ”Community”) is 35. Actor Zach Woods (“Silicon Valley,” ”The Office”) is 34. Actor Jordan Gavaris (gah-VAR’-ihs) (“Orphan Black”) is 29. Actress Emmy Clarke (“Monk”) is 27.

