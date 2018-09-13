Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

September 13, 2018 4:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of September 12, 2018:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Ed Sheeran; $13,398,617; $92.62.

2. Taylor Swift; $10,863,710; $127.13.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

3. The Rolling Stones; $8,968,275; $155.26.

4. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $6,453,138; $112.29.

5. Celine Dion; $4,782,217; $221.19.

6. Guns N’ Roses; $4,127,170; $96.46.

7. U2; $3,617,679; $140.39.

8. Eagles; $3,119,623; $154.42.

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

9. Kenny Chesney; $2,749,397; $85.40.

10. Pink; $2,736,914; $137.51.

11. Justin Timberlake; $2,389,144; $120.35.

12. “Springsteen On Broadway”; $2,056,814; $508.70.

13. Roger Waters; $1,965,224; $101.22.

14. Dead & Company; $1,851,279; $71.04.

15. Iron Maiden; $1,696,737; $80.16.

16. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,558,021; $92.14.

17. André Rieu; $1,532,505; $90.79.

18. Depeche Mode; $1,498,295; $94.93.

19. Katy Perry; $1,481,306; $78.56.

20. Paul Simon; $1,451,357; $101.41.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman