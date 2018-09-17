Listen Live Sports

Trump-tape-hunting Tom Arnold, ‘Apprentice’ producer scuffle

September 17, 2018 5:18 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Tom Arnold filed a police report Monday over an incident involving the producer of the “The Apprentice” at a weekend pre-Emmy Awards party, police said.

Detectives will investigate Arnold’s allegations that Mark Burnett choked him at the party Sunday night, said Los Angeles police officer Jeff Lee.

Burnett’s wife, actress Roma Downey, tweeted that Arnold “tried to ambush” the couple, and she posted a photo of what she says is her bruised hand.

Arnold’s lawyer, Marty Singer, told The Hollywood Reporter that Burnett “attacked” Arnold.

Actress Alyson Hannigan tweeted that she witnessed the confrontation and thought it was a joke until security jumped in.

Emails to the celebrities’ representatives were not immediately returned.

Arnold’s new show, “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes,” is set to debut Tuesday.

The show follows Arnold’s attempts to find tapes that show Donald Trump expressing bigoted views on the set of “The Apprentice,” which Burnett produces.

