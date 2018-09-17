Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Turkish delight for Venezuela’s Maduro draws opponents’ fury

September 17, 2018 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Videos of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro feasting on a steak dinner prepared by a celebrity chef at a time many in his crisis-wracked nation are going hungry has drawn fury from opponents of the embattled socialist leader.

Maduro is seen puffing on a cigar from a personalized box while he is served a steak by Nusret Gokce, a Turkish chef and worldwide restaurateur better known by his nickname Salt Bae.

Maduro said Monday night that the meal was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that arose when he stopped over briefly in Istanbul on the way home from a visit to China.

But with Venezuelans struggling to feed themselves amid hyperinflation and widespread shortages many in the opposition have taken to social media to denounce the meal as offensive.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard marks 100th anniversary of sinking of USS Tampa

Today in History

2007: NASA sends Dawn probe on mission to orbit Ceres