Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

UN enlists ‘Thomas & Friends’ to teach kids about UN goals

September 7, 2018 7:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is enlisting the animated series “Thomas & Friends” to teach preschool children the importance of taking part in global efforts to end poverty, provide girls and boys with the same opportunities, and protect the planet.

The U.N. and series owner Mattel Inc. announced a collaboration Friday that will see elements of five of the 17 U.N. goals for 2030 incorporated into nine of the 26 episodes of the new season of “Thomas & Friends.”

U.N. Outreach Division director Maher Nasser says that “Thomas & Friends was a natural fit for younger audiences as well as their parents and caretakers.”

Mattel President Richard Dickson says the U.N. exists to create a better world “and that’s been the core lesson of Thomas for over 70 years.”

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1976: Star Trek crew welcomes Space Shuttle Enterprise