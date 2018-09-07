Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Universal to skip Harry Potter fest to build thrill ride

September 7, 2018 6:10 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando Resort says it won’t be hosting its annual celebration of all things Harry Potter next year, but don’t worry Muggles.

It’s because the Florida theme park resort is planning a new thrill ride and other experiences at one of the two Harry Potter sections at its parks.

The resort said Friday that the construction of a new thrill ride and other yet-to-be-announced experiences at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade in its Islands of Adventure park prevents it from hosting A Celebration of Harry Potter in 2019.

The annual celebration attracts actors from the Harry Potter movies for question-and-answer sessions, lessons on wand dueling and costume contests, among other events.

The resort says it looks forward to hosting future Harry Potter events.

