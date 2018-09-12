Listen Live Sports

Vatican probing alleged funds misuse by Sistine Choir heads

September 12, 2018 6:28 pm
 
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has opened an investigation into alleged diversion of funds by the directors of the Sistine Chapel Choir, the world’s oldest choir.

A Vatican press statement Wednesday confirmed that Pope Francis had authorized the probe a few months ago “into some economic-financial aspects” of the choir.

Italian daily La Stampa, which covers the Vatican closely, said the investigation concerned an Italian bank account allegedly opened by the two choir directors into which concert proceeds were deposited, but were then allegedly used to pay personal expenses.

The Vatican statement offered no details of the allegations, saying only that the investigation was ongoing.

The choir, launched more than 500 years ago, sings at all papal Masses and travels around the world giving concerts.

