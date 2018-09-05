Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Woman regrets her photos of ‘Cosby’ actor working at store

September 5, 2018 9:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The woman who took photos of a former regular on “The Cosby Show” while he worked at a New Jersey grocery store says she’s filled with regret over the uproar they caused.

Karma Lawrence tells NJ.com she took the photos on impulse and meant no ill will toward Geoffrey Owens. She shuttered her social media accounts after her photos showed up on news sites and she received a wave of negative responses.

Owens played Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of the eldest daughter of Bill Cosby’s character on the TV show. The photos showed him at a register scanning items at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s complete with a “Geoffrey” name tag, but he no longer works there.

Numerous actors and members of the public voiced support for Owens, saying there’s no shame in being a working actor.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|13 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|14 CBCF ALC Meet and Match Procurement...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air National Guardsmen staged in Delaware to aid with hurricane response

Today in History

1901: Roosevelt sworn in following McKinley's death