Woman regrets her photos of ‘Cosby’ actor working at store

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The woman who took photos of a former regular on “The Cosby Show” while he worked at a New Jersey grocery store says she’s filled with regret over the uproar they caused.

Karma Lawrence tells NJ.com she took the photos on impulse and meant no ill will toward Geoffrey Owens. She shuttered her social media accounts after her photos showed up on news sites and she received a wave of negative responses.

Owens played Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of the eldest daughter of Bill Cosby’s character on the TV show. The photos showed him at a register scanning items at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s complete with a “Geoffrey” name tag, but he no longer works there.

Numerous actors and members of the public voiced support for Owens, saying there’s no shame in being a working actor.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.