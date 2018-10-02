Today in Entertainment History

On Oct. 2, 1957, Connie Francis recorded “Who’s Sorry Now.” She hated the song but recorded it after an argument with her father.

In 1959, “The Twilight Zone,” created and hosted by Rod Serling, made its debut on CBS.

In 1965, The Who made their American TV debut on “Shindig!” performing “I Can’t Explain.”

In 1967, narcotics agents with the San Francisco police raided the communal house of the Grateful Dead on Ashbury Street for marijuana possession. Several members of the band were arrested, but Jerry Garcia happened to not be home at the time.

Advertisement

In 1971, “Soul Train” went into national syndication. The show, hosted by Don Cornelius, premiered a year earlier in Chicago.

In 1977, the bodies of Elvis Presley and his mother, Gladys, were moved from Forest Hill Cemetery in Memphis to the grounds of Graceland after an apparent attempt to steal the bodies.

In 1985, actor Rock Hudson died at his home in Beverly Hills, California, after battling AIDS. He was 59.

In 1998, singing cowboy Gene Autry died at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness. He was 91.

In 2002, the compilation album “Elvis 30 Number One Hits” went to number one in the U.S. and 16 other countries, 25 years after Elvis Presley’s death.

In 2004, Billy Joel married Katie Lee at his home on Long Island, New York. He was 55, she was 22. They have since split up.

In 2005, the divorce between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston was finalized.

In 2017, musician Tom Petty died at a hospital after going into cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California. He was 66.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-guitarist Leon Rausch of Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys is 91. Critic Rex Reed is 80. Singer Don McLean is 73. Country singer Jo-el Sonnier (sahn-YAY’) is 72. Actor Avery Brooks (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 70. Guitarist Mike Rutherford of Genesis and Mike and the Mechanics is 68. Musician Sting is 67. Actress Robin Riker (“General Hospital,” ”The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 66. Actress Lorraine Bracco (“The Sopranos”) is 64. Guitarist Greg Jennings of Restless Heart is 64. Singer Phil Oakey of Human League is 63. Singer Freddie Jackson is 62. Singer-producer Robbie Nevil is 60. Drummer Bud Gaugh (GOF) of Sublime and Long Beach Dub All-Stars is 51. Country singer Gillian (GIL’-ee-an) Welch is 51. Actor Joey Slotnick (“Boston Public,” ”The Single Guy”) is 50. Country singer Kelly Willis is 50. Singer Dion Allen of Az Yet is 48. Actress-talk show host Kelly Ripa (RIH’-pah) (“Live With Kelly and Michael,” ”All My Children”) is 48. Singer Tiffany is 47. Singer Lene Nystrom (Aqua) is 45. Actor Efren Ramirez (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 45. Singer LaTocha Scott of Xscape is 45. Gospel singer and former “American Idol” contestant Mandisa is 42. Bassist Mike Rodden of Hinder is 36. Singer Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes is 30. Actress Samantha Barks (“Les Miserables”) is 28.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.