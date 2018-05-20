Endocannabinoid System and our new product Hemp Oil Plus

Dana Laake and her special Steven Nadell will discuss the endocannabinoid system and the new product Hemp Oil Plus.

Steven Nadell, MS, CNS, is a functional medicine consultant with Thorne Research. He has been in the field of nutrition for 22 years. As a Certified Nutrition Specialist he helps doctors, nutritionists and licensed practitioners use nutrition to improve patients’ health outcomes. He also supports the implementation of OncoQOL and Hemp Oil Plus into oncology practices. These products are targeted nutraceuticals for helping to reduce side effects and improve quality of life for patients with cancer undergoing chemotherapy and radiation.