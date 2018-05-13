Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Thomas Lokensgard will be discussing preventing and treating gum and periodontal disease and dental cavities.

Dr. Thomas Lokensgard, DDS, NMD, ABAAHP, received his BA degree (cum laude) in 1974 from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, majoring in biology with a special emphasis in biochemistry and physiology. He graduated from the University of Minnesota’s School of Dentistry in 1979 with a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree. In 1980, Dr. Thom started his dental practice in Park Rapids, Minnesota, with an emphasis in cosmetic restorative dentistry. Recognizing the important connection between nutrition and optimal health, he went on to earn his Naturopathic Medical Degree (NMD) from Clayton College of Natural Health in Birmingham, Alabama. Subsequently Dr. Lokensgard founded the Centre for Holistic and Biological Dentistry, in Brentwood, Tennessee.