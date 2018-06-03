Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Erin Stokes will discuss how to fill nutritional gaps in the diet.

Erin Stokes, ND, is the Medical Director at MegaFood, and a registered naturopathic doctor in the state of Colorado. In her role as Medical Director, Erin has the opportunity to educate on health and wellness topics via webinars, radio shows, articles and blogs. Dr. Stokes received her naturopathic doctor degree from Bastyr University in 2001. Shortly afterwards she began to pursue her passion for educating others by teaching Western Pathology and Psychology of Healing at Southwest Acupuncture College. She combines her experience as a naturopathic doctor with an extensive background in the natural products industry. Erin’s personal mission is to empower people with the inspiration and tools to change their lives.