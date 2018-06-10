Listen Live Sports

Essentials of Healthy Living

The benefits and challenges of a plant-based vegan diet

June 10, 2018 11:10 am
 
Co-hosts Marc Isaacson and David Baer and their special guest Brenda Davis will discuss the benefits and challenges of a plant-based vegan diet.

Brenda Davis, registered dietitian, is a leader in her field and an acclaimed speaker. She has worked as a research dietitian, public health nutritionist, clinical nutrition specialist, nutrition consultant and academic nutrition instructor. She is the lead dietitian in a diabetes project doing community intervention work in Majuro, Marshall Islands. Brenda is co-author of ten vegetarian and vegan nutrition classics including her most recent work Becoming Vegan: Comprehensive Edition. Brenda has authored numerous professional and lay articles. She is a past chair of the Vegetarian Nutrition Dietetic Practice Group of the American Dietetic Association. In 2007, she was inducted into the Vegetarian Hall of Fame.

