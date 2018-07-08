Listen Live Sports

Essentials of Healthy Living

Preventing and reversing cognitive decline

July 8, 2018 10:51 am
 
Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Dr. Dale Bredesen will discuss a program to prevent and reverse cognitive decline.

Dale Bredesen, MD, is internationally recognized as an expert in the mechanisms of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease. He graduated from Caltech, then earned his M.D. from Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina. He served as chief resident in neurology at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) before joining Nobel laureate Stanley Prusiner’s laboratory at UCSF as an NIH postdoctoral fellow. He has held faculty positions at UCSF, UCLA, and the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Bredesen directed the Program on Aging at the Burnham Institute before becoming the founding president and CEO of the Buck Institute in 1998. He is the chief medical officer of MPI Cognition.

