Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
A holistic optometrist’s approach to preventing and treating common eye ailments

August 5, 2018 5:08 pm
 
Radio show host David Baer and his special guest Dr. Sam Berne will discuss a holistic optometrist’s approach to preventing and treating common eye ailments.

Dr. Sam Berne has been in private practice in New Mexico for over 25 years. He works with patients to improve their vision and overall wellness through holistic methods. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Pennsylvania State University, Doctor of Optometry from Pennsylvania College, and did his postdoctoral work at the Gesell Institute in collaboration with Yale University. His protocols take a proactive, rather than reactive, approach to health and wellness. He understands and treats the body as one integrated system, rather than a collection of independent organs, to identify and address the root causes of disease. His whole health protocols improve vision and wellness by healing the mind-body-spirit through nutritional protocols, vision therapy, and self-care techniques.

