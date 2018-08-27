Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Dr. Zach Bush will discuss gut health in this era of large scale chemical farming, genetically modified food, and contaminated water systems.

Zach Bush, MD, is one of the few triple board-certified physicians in the country, with expertise in internal medicine, endocrinology and metabolism, and hospice/palliative care. In 2012 he discovered a family of carbon-based redox molecules made by bacteria. He and his team subsequently demonstrated that this cellular communication network functions to counteract the effects of glyphosate and many other dietary, chemical and pharmaceutical toxins that disrupt our body’s natural defense systems. This science has resulted in an innovative new line of dietary supplements called Restore. Dr. Bush is motivated by a desire for his kids to experience a healthier future.