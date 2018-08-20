“The Cochrane Method,” which integrates a multi-level nutritional approach to develop a bio-individualized health plan

Dana Laake and her special guest Teri Cochrane will discuss “The Cochrane Method,” which integrates a multi-level nutritional approach to develop a bio-individualized plan for her clients.

Teri Cochrane, CCP, is an integrative practitioner in nutritional counseling. She received her bachelor of science degree from the University of Florida, and she is a graduate of the Huntington College of Health Sciences and the National Leadership Institute. She also has extensive certifications and experience in holistic medicinal practices, such as healing touch, craniosacral therapy, meditation techniques, certified coaching and herbology. Teri is currently in private practice in the metro DC area, where she specializes in complex health conditions and elite athletic performance. She is a frequent guest on BlogTalkRadio, including Thyroid Nation, Unlimited Realities and Life Mastery Radio.