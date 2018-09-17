The book, The Cancer Revolution: A Groundbreaking Program to Reverse and Prevent Cancer

Listen Live Sports

The Cancer Revolution: A Groundbreaking Program to Reverse and Prevent Cancer

September 17, 2018
 
Dr. Kevin Passero and his special guest Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy will discuss her new book, The Cancer Revolution: A Groundbreaking Program to Reverse and Prevent Cancer.

Leigh Erin Connealy, MD, completed her post-graduate training at the Harbor/UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. She began practicing medicine in 1986. In 1992, she founded the Center For New Medicine in Irvine, California, where she serves as Medical Director. In 2009 she opened Cancer Center For Healing. Dr. Connealy has over 30 years of experience in finding the ‘root cause of an illness,’ including numerous advanced courses on homeopathic, nutritional and lifestyle approaches, while studying disease, chronic illness, and cancer treatments. In The Cancer Revolution, she shares her integrative approach to treating and preventing cancer and offers practical strategies that have helped many patients.

