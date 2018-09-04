Dana Laake and her special guest Jan Kielmann will discuss the science behind IQYOU and its potential to help you make better medical decisions.

Jan Kielmann, MS, CNS was trained in functional, integrative and environmental health by leading integrative practitioners. He is board certified in nutrition, pursuing a Doctorate in Clinical Nutrition (DCN), and an Institute for Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner (IFMCP) candidate. Jan focuses on nutritional and botanical interventions to support chronic, degenerative and auto-immune diseases, patients with cancer, energy and mental health challenges, as well as food intolerances, mold exposure, Lyme disease, chronic infections, general disease prevention and optimal wellness.