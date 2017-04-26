Sports Listen

Trending:

Do feds really get paid more?Hiring freeze at VA HQThink twice before a buyout
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Fed Access

Home » Radio Interviews » Fed Access » Whistleblower protections & more

Whistleblower protections & more

April 26, 2017 7:44 pm < a min read
Share

Download audio

Head shot of Debra D'Agostino
Debra D’Agostino, founding partner, The Federal Practice Group

(This show originally aired on March 9, 2017)

This week on “Fed Access”, Debra D’Agostino, managing partner for the Federal Practice Group, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss whistleblower protections for federal workers.

She provides tips for reporting examples of waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government, and explains in detail the rights that feds have once they become whistleblowers.

Finally, D’Agostino talks about the clearance process in the federal government and explains the appeals process if your security clearance is revoked.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

 

 

 

Related Topics
Debra D'Agostino Derrick Dortch Fed Access Hiring/Retention Radio Interviews security clearance backlog security clearance process The Federal Practice Group whistleblower whistleblower protections whistleblower rights Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Fed Access » Whistleblower protections & more
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Fridays, 12 p.m.

Host Derrick Dortch

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to effectively managing your government career, learning about interesting federal agencies, workers and jobs, and best utilizing government services, host Derrick Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed.

Today in History

1822: Ulysses S. Grant born

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS secretary Kelly tours San Diego facility

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8259 0.0045 1.73%
L 2020 25.4009 0.0091 2.91%
L 2030 28.2838 0.0146 4.13%
L 2040 30.4479 0.0185 4.73%
L 2050 17.4571 0.0120 5.28%
G Fund 15.3021 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7197 0.0174 0.93%
C Fund 33.1250 -0.0160 6.07%
S Fund 43.7667 0.1273 4.57%
I Fund 27.1546 0.0455 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.