The future of mental health care

By Derrick Dortch May 4, 2017 5:47 pm < a min read
Head shot of Ron Honberg
Ron Honberg, senior policy adviser, National Alliance on Mental Illness

May is Mental Health Month and this week on “Fed Access”, Ron Honberg, senior policy adviser for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss how a Republican health care bill making its way through Congress would affect the health care programs designed to help millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization and has hundreds of volunteers and local affiliates around the country to make sure that those suffering from mental illness get the support and information they need.

Honberg goes into detail how mental health care could change under the GOP-backed bill that cleared the U.S. House this week.

He also gives his thoughts on whether the bill will pass the U.S. Senate.

