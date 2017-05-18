The new realm of cyber warfare

This week on “Fed Access”, Allan Liska, threat intelligence analyst at Recorded Future joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss the rise in ransomware attacks around the world.

Liska explains how ransomeware has quickly risen to one of the top cyber threats, and talks about how it works and where the attacks are coming from.

He also discusses how companies and federal agencies can protect themselves from ransomware attacks, and what you can do to protect your laptops and phones from these threats.