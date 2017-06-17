Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Fed Access

Home » Radio Interviews » Fed Access » Whistleblower protections & more

Whistleblower protections & more

June 17, 2017 7:44 pm < a min read
Share

Download audio

Head shot of Debra D'Agostino
Debra D’Agostino, founding partner, The Federal Practice Group

(This show originally aired on March 9, 2017)

This week on “Fed Access”, Debra D’Agostino, managing partner for the Federal Practice Group, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss whistleblower protections for federal workers.

She provides tips for reporting examples of waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government, and explains in detail the rights that feds have once they become whistleblowers.

Finally, D’Agostino talks about the clearance process in the federal government and explains the appeals process if your security clearance is revoked.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

 

 

 

Related Topics
Debra D'Agostino Derrick Dortch Fed Access Hiring/Retention Radio Interviews security clearance backlog security clearance process The Federal Practice Group whistleblower whistleblower protections whistleblower rights Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Fed Access » Whistleblower protections & more
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Fridays, 12 p.m.

Host Derrick Dortch

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to effectively managing your government career, learning about interesting federal agencies, workers and jobs, and best utilizing government services, host Derrick Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC shows off a nuclear power plant

Today in History

1864: USS Kearsarge sinks CSS Alabama

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.