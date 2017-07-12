Sports Listen

Whistleblower protections & more

July 12, 2017 7:44 pm < a min read
Download audio

Head shot of Debra D'Agostino
Debra D’Agostino, founding partner, The Federal Practice Group

(This show originally aired on March 9, 2017)

This week on “Fed Access”, Debra D’Agostino, managing partner for the Federal Practice Group, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss whistleblower protections for federal workers.

She provides tips for reporting examples of waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government, and explains in detail the rights that feds have once they become whistleblowers.

Finally, D’Agostino talks about the clearance process in the federal government and explains the appeals process if your security clearance is revoked.

