Interesting times in the federal hiring market

(This show originally aired on July 28, 2017)

This week on “Fed Access”, Evan Lesser, president of ClearanceJobs.com, joins host Derrick Dortch to give us an update on the current state of the clearance jobs market, and the security clearance backlog.

Currently it’s taking much longer than expected for workers to get cleared, and Lesser will explain why that is happening, and what can be done to improve and speed up the process. He says in some cases, top secret security clearances are taking 447 days to complete. That’s up from 381 days during the first quarter of 2017.

Lesser will also discuss a new report from the National Background Investigations Bureau, which looks at how to streamline the background investigations process.

Finally he talks about an update to The Standard Form (SF) 86, Questionnaire for National Security Positions, which clarifies the definition of drug use by stipulating whether it is legal under federal law.