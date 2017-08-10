Sports Listen

Trending:

Innovative VA solutionsOPM: Retirement backlog ticks upNew benefits for FERS employees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Fed Access

Home » Radio Interviews » Fed Access » Understanding the federal job market

Understanding the federal job market

August 10, 2017 6:37 pm < a min read
Share

Download audio

head shot of Corliss Jackson
Corliss Jackson, president & CEO, Federal Job Results

This week on “Fed Access”, Corliss Jackson, president and CEO of Federal Job Results, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss the state of the federal jobs market.

Jackson will talk about the challenges that job seekers and federal workers are facing during the presidential transition, including how vacancies at the upper management level throughout government are affecting the hiring process.

She will also discuss the morale of the federal workforce and why some employees are leaving government service to go into the private sector.

Jackson will also talk about her new book: “Cracking the Federal Job Code”, and provide tips on how to land a government job.

Download our free ebook to find out how agency CIOs and CHCOs implementing the president's reorganization executive order.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Corliss Jackson Cracking the Federal Job Code Derrick Dortch Fed Access Federal Job Results Hiring/Retention HR OPM presidential transition Radio Interviews Workforce workforce morale Your Job
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Fed Access » Understanding the federal job market
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Fridays, 12 p.m.

Host Derrick Dortch

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to effectively managing your government career, learning about interesting federal agencies, workers and jobs, and best utilizing government services, host Derrick Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Search and rescue training in New Mexico

Today in History

1846: Smithsonian Institution created

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0988 -0.0070 3.69%
L 2020 25.9447 -0.0223 5.96%
L 2030 29.1267 -0.0453 8.53%
L 2040 31.4697 -0.0598 9.78%
L 2050 18.0990 -0.0408 10.91%
G Fund 15.4019 0.0010 1.36%
F Fund 18.0080 0.0338 2.92%
C Fund 34.5256 -0.0084 11.59%
S Fund 43.9537 -0.2874 8.61%
I Fund 28.9080 -0.1535 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.