Understanding the federal job market

This week on “Fed Access”, Corliss Jackson, president and CEO of Federal Job Results, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss the state of the federal jobs market.

Jackson will talk about the challenges that job seekers and federal workers are facing during the presidential transition, including how vacancies at the upper management level throughout government are affecting the hiring process.

She will also discuss the morale of the federal workforce and why some employees are leaving government service to go into the private sector.

Jackson will also talk about her new book: “Cracking the Federal Job Code”, and provide tips on how to land a government job.