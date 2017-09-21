Listen Live Sports

The future of intelligence training

September 21, 2017 6:44 pm
 
Head Shot of Erin O'Brien
Erin O’Brien, Wright State Research Institute

This week on “Fed Access”, Erin O’Brien, director of education and training services at the Wright State Research Institute, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss the institute’s mission and how it is preparing the next generation of intelligence analysts to handle evolving cyber and terror threats around the world.

O’Brien talks about the training that students receive at the institute, what makes a good intelligence analyst, and how the intelligence landscape is changing

The WSRI was founded in 2007  and currently  has 80 employees and more than $20 million in annual research contracts.

 

Fridays, 12 p.m.

Host Derrick Dortch

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to effectively managing your government career, learning about interesting federal agencies, workers and jobs, and best utilizing government services, host Derrick Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed.

