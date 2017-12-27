Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Fed Access
 
...

The impact of the security clearance backlog

December 27, 2017 7:14 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Download audio

(This show originally aired on November 10, 2017)

This week on “Fed Access”, Evan Lesser, founder and president of ClearanceJobs.com, joins host Derrick Dortch to talk about the security clearance backlog and how delays in the process are impacting the ability of federal agencies to fill open positions.

headshot of Evan Lesser
Evan Lesser, founder and president, ClearanceJobs.com

Lesser says it currently takes 501 days for a job seeker to get a top secret security clearance.  The process for secret clearances is 260 days.  Currently there are about 700,000 people awaiting a security clearance.

According to Lesser, moving the process to the  National Background Investigations Bureau,  hasn’t cut down on the delays which he says are hampering the government’s ability to hire highly in-demand security talent.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

He says federal agencies are having to compete with the private sector for these workers and are losing them because of the backlog.

Lesser also talks about insider threats and what the government is doing to stop them.  One proposal he says would involve the continuous monitoring of cleared workers.

Finally he explains how your social media account can affect your chances of getting a security clearance.

 

Related Topics
ClearanceJobs.com Cybersecurity Derrick Dortch Evan Lesser Fed Access Hiring/Retention National Background Investigations Bureau Radio Interviews security clearance backlog security clearance reform Security clearances Technology Technology Workforce Your Job

Fridays, 12 p.m.

Host Derrick Dortch

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to effectively managing your government career, learning about interesting federal agencies, workers and jobs, and best utilizing government services, host Derrick Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy submarine returns to its homeport

Today in History

1832: Calhoun resigns vice presidency

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 28, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.5567 0.0081 5.76%
L 2020 26.9113 0.0197 9.23%
L 2030 30.7830 0.0380 13.61%
L 2040 33.5409 0.0492 15.71%
L 2050 19.4388 0.0328 17.63%
G Fund 15.5375 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0906 -0.0117 3.33%
C Fund 37.8032 0.0755 20.49%
S Fund 48.7916 0.1864 17.67%
I Fund 30.7423 0.0367 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.