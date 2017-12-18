Innovation at the NGA

(This show originally aired on October 6, 2017)

This week on “Fed Access”, Sue Kalweit, Jeremy Boss, and Mali Math with National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, join host Derrick Dortch to discuss a new initiative that was created to spur innovation at the agency.

The program is called the Analysis Innovation Experience and it gives analysts the resources they need to develop innovative ways to combat emerging threats around the world. It’s essentially a startup competition, and analysts are using it to build viable new products that the NGA can use.

Analysts form teams to develop ideas which are then judged against each other. 255 team members from 26 locations around the country participated in the program which resulted in 42 new projects. Two separate rounds of judging have eliminated all but five of the proposals, which are now undergoing extended idea development.