Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Fed Access
 
...

Addressing the security clearance backlog

January 11, 2018 6:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Download audio

This week on “Fed Access”, Evan Lesser, founder and president of ClearanceJobs.com, joins host Derrick Dortch to talk about delays in the security clearance process and how they are hampering the ability of federal agencies and contractors to fill open positions.

headshot of Evan Lesser
Evan Lesser, founder and president, ClearanceJobs.com

Lesser says currently more than 700,000 job seekers are awaiting final clearance for the first time or for re-investigation.  Currently that process is taking more than 500 days for top secret clearances and Lesser says it is having an adverse impact on the government workforce.

During the show, Lesser talks about the reasons for the backlog and what can be done to fix it.

He also explains the recent changes made to forms that prospective government employees and contractors fill out when applying  for security clearances.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agencies are rethinking shared services in a cloud era.

The electronic version of the SF86 forms now allows filers for the first time to use an email address as a contact method, and it assists them  in looking up old addresses of  former employers and residences.

Related Topics
All News ClearanceJobs.com Derrick Dortch Evan Lesser Fed Access Hiring/Retention Radio Interviews security clearance backlog security clearance reform Security clearances Workforce Your Job

Fridays, 12 p.m.

Host Derrick Dortch

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to effectively managing your government career, learning about interesting federal agencies, workers and jobs, and best utilizing government services, host Derrick Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed.

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Rep. David Scott delivers keynote at USDA's Martin Luther King Day

Today in History

1908: Roosevelt makes Grand Canyon national monument

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jan 11, 2018 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.6863 0.0268 6.19%
L 2020 27.2111 0.0625 9.86%
L 2030 31.3663 0.1237 14.54%
L 2040 34.2885 0.1608 16.77%
L 2050 19.9306 0.1069 18.81%
G Fund 15.5517 0.0010 2.33%
F Fund 18.0310 0.0244 3.82%
C Fund 38.9572 0.2750 21.82%
S Fund 50.0579 0.7233 18.22%
I Fund 31.7895 0.0156 25.42%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.