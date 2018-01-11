Addressing the security clearance backlog

This week on “Fed Access”, Evan Lesser, founder and president of ClearanceJobs.com, joins host Derrick Dortch to talk about delays in the security clearance process and how they are hampering the ability of federal agencies and contractors to fill open positions.

Lesser says currently more than 700,000 job seekers are awaiting final clearance for the first time or for re-investigation. Currently that process is taking more than 500 days for top secret clearances and Lesser says it is having an adverse impact on the government workforce.

During the show, Lesser talks about the reasons for the backlog and what can be done to fix it.

He also explains the recent changes made to forms that prospective government employees and contractors fill out when applying for security clearances.

The electronic version of the SF86 forms now allows filers for the first time to use an email address as a contact method, and it assists them in looking up old addresses of former employers and residences.